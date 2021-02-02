Main Content

The Weeknd Surprises Health Care Workers With Meals Ahead Of Super Bowl LV Performance

The Weeknd is giving back ahead of his highly-anticipated Super Bowl LV halftime performance. The Grammy winner teamed up with Postmates to give back to health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth and we’re kicking it off with @theweeknd and a surprise for the healthcare workers at @AdventHealth in Tampa Bay. We teamed up to deliver meals from local favorite Mama’s Southern Soul Food,” the food deliver app shared on social media.

