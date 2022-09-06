The Weeknd's voice is on the mend, a few days after it gave out during his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old singer shared with fans on Instagram that his voice is "safe" and that he will resume his tour in Toronto later this month. This comes a few days after the Grammy winner canceled his show in Los Angeles after losing his voice mid-song. The singer wrote on Instagram that his team is still working on rescheduling the canceled Los Angeles show.

