The Weeknd Says His Voice Is 'Safe' After Canceling LA Concert, Set To Resume Tour In Toronto

The Weeknd's voice is on the mend, a few days after it gave out during his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old singer shared with fans on Instagram that his voice is "safe" and that he will resume his tour in Toronto later this month. This comes a few days after the Grammy winner canceled his show in Los Angeles after losing his voice mid-song. The singer wrote on Instagram that his team is still working on rescheduling the canceled Los Angeles show.

