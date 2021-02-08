Also available on the nbc app

The Weeknd just scored a career-topping touchdown! The music superstar gave it his all at Super Bowl LV halftime show in Tampa on Feb. 7, belting out his including "Starboy," "The Hills," Can't Feel My Face" and "Blinding Lights." Though his dancers did sport bandages that doubled as face masks, the concert marked The Weeknd's first musical appearance without facial bruises, wraps or prosthetics in nearly a year.

