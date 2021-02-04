Also available on the nbc app

The Weeknd is prepping for what’s sure to be an epic halftime performance at Super Bowl 55. During a press conference, he chatted with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall and shared what advice he would give his younger self. The Grammy winner, who has been rocking bloody and bandaged looks during recent performances as well as on social media as part of his artistic process, also shared that he plans to tone it down a bit on Sunday due to how the event is family friendly.

