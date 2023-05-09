Main Content

The Weeknd Reveals Next Album Will Be Final Release w/ Stage Name: 'I Still Want To Kill The Weeknd'

The Weeknd is gearing up to close the chapter on his famous stage name. The 33-year-old singer, who's real name is Abel Tesfaye, revealed in a new interview with W Magazine that his next album could be his final release under the long-running moniker. "The album I'm working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I've said everything I can say," he told the outlet. Abel continued on sharing that he's "on a cathartic path" and this is what he needs to do. "It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn," he added. The "Starboy" singer has been releasing music under his stage name since his first album "House of Balloons" in 2011.

