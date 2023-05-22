Main Content

The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp Stun At 'The Idol' Cannes Film Festival Premiere

CLIP05/22/23

Lily-Rose Depp is out here proving that she is, in fact, an idol. The 23-year-old actress joined co-star The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, at the premiere of their new HBO Drama "The Idol" during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Monday night. For the special occasion, Lily rocked a black minidress, while the "Blinding Lights" singer sported a classic tux as he posed with Lily and the show's director Sam Levinson.

