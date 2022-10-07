The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp are turning up the heat in a seductive new teaser for their series "The Idol." In new clips released on Thursday, the "Blinding Lights" singer and the 23-year-old actress get hot and heavy. The show chronicles Lily-Rose's character, Jocelyn, a struggling pop star who is trying to navigate the music industry. Sexual tension builds between her and The Weeknd's character, a self-help guru and secret cult leader, as they become captivated with one another.

