Main Content

The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp Get Hot & Heavy In Racy New 'The Idol' Teaser

CLIP10/07/22

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp are turning up the heat in a seductive new teaser for their series "The Idol." In new clips released on Thursday, the "Blinding Lights" singer and the 23-year-old actress get hot and heavy. The show chronicles Lily-Rose's character, Jocelyn, a struggling pop star who is trying to navigate the music industry. Sexual tension builds between her and The Weeknd's character, a self-help guru and secret cult leader, as they become captivated with one another.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: The Weeknd, lily rose depp, The Idol, HBO
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.