The Weeknd has been announced as the official 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Performer. The Grammy winner announced the news on his Instagram page sharing a promotional photo and writing, “Performing on the iconic stage. See you 02/07/2021.” "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," The Weeknd said in a press release.

