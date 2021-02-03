Also available on the nbc app

The Weeknd is finally ready to "face" the mystery behind those bandages! The music superstar explained the significance of the dramatic transformation he's undergone over the past few months, which started with him sporting facial bruises and gauze in his "After Hours" short film and later showing up with full bandages over his entire head and face at the American Music Awards. Days ahead of his scheduled halftime performance at Super Bowl LV, the singer revealed to Variety that the extreme look and its time-consuming buildup was meant to deliver a larger statement on beauty standards and fame.

