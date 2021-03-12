Also available on the nbc app

The Weeknd just took his beef with the Grammys to another level. Months after being shut out of music’s biggest night, which many considered a major snub, the superstar revealed that he won’t be up for future nominations consideration either. “Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” he said in a statement to The New York Times on Thursday. The Weeknd first spoke out in November when he was left of the 2021 nominations list despite his hit single “Blinding Lights” and its accompanying album “After Hours” being widely considered shoo-ins for multiple awards.

