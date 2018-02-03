'The Walking Dead' Danai Gurira On Carl's Death: 'I Found Michonne When I Worked With Chandler [Riggs]'

Also available on the NBC app

At the 11th annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards luncheon, Danai Gurira speaks with Access' Scott Evans about Carl's death on "The Walking Dead." What was it like when she learned the character was being killed off, especially since Carl meant so much to her character (who lost a child at the start of the zombie apocalypse)? And, how did Chandler Riggs, who played Carl, affect her performance as Michonne over the years? "The Walking Dead" airs Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT on AMC.

