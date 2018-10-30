'The Walking Dead' Cast & Producers Discuss Saying Goodbye To Andrew Lincoln (And We're Not Ready!)

Also available on the NBC app

Melissa McBride, Norman Reedus, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, Ross Marquand, Tom Payne, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Danai Gurira share memories with Access about working with Andrew Lincoln, who is leaving "The Walking Dead." Grab your tissues, #TWDFam, and watch as the gang tell Access about saying goodbye to Andrew and what it's been like working with him across the seasons. "The Walking Dead" Season 9 airs Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT on AMC.

