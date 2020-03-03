Also available on the NBC app

America is falling in love with Toneisha Harris, who received a four-chair turnaround on Season 18 of "The Voice." Her singing voice is inspirational, and so is her story: the devoted mom was supposed to audition for the competition show eight years ago, but her son was diagnosed with leukemia at age 12. "I had to put that entire dream on hold, because at that time, my son came first," she told Access Hollywood. Access talked to Toneisha about her son's diagnosis and her triumphant journey back to the "Voice" stage.

