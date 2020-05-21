Also available on the nbc app

When Todd Tilghman won Season 18 of "The Voice," it was made even more special by the fact that he, the other contestants, the coaches and the crew had made the entire finale night possible remotely. "It was like magic what they did, because it wasn't like there was this one control center somewhere in California … Almost every single person working on this was working from home! And so, it was insane," he gushed to Access Hollywood. Todd also reflected on his big win, as well as his promise to take his kids to Disneyland!

