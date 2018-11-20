'The Voice': Tyke James 'Felt Good' About His Performance Of '(Everything I Do) I Do It For You'

Adam Levine's team from "The Voice," DeAndre Nico, Reagan Strange and Tyke James chat with Access about their journey on the show.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, adam levine, blake shelton, j-hud, jennifer hudson, kelly clarkson, kirk jay, team adam, the voice, chevel shepherd, chris kroeze, dave fenley, deandre nico, jhud, kennedy holmes, lynnea moorer, makenzie thomas, musicians, nbc, reagan strange, sandyredd, sarah grace, team blake, team jennifer, team kelly, tv, tyke james
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.