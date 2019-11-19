'The Voice': Team Kelly Clarkson Can't Get Over Meeting Taylor Swift, Normani & More

Also available on the NBC app

"The Voice" artists Hello Sunday, Jake Hoot, Shane Q and Max Boyle tell Access Hollywood about making it to the Top 13 on Team Kelly Clarkson and what their most memorable moments from Season 17 have been so far – including meeting other music superstars including Taylor Swift and Normani! The singers also share what makes Kelly so "down-to-earth" and what they plan to splurge on if they win the big prize. "The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

