Blake Shelton's "The Voice" artists Ricky Duran, Kat Hammock and Cali Wilson tell Access Hollywood what they've learned about the country superstar since working with him on the singing competition, from how charismatic he is in real life to his impeccably groomed hair! The vocalists also reflect on their dedication performances and what they'll remember most about their time on Season 17 so far. "The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

