After Tuesday's live episode of "The Voice," Team Blake Shelton's remaining contestants chat with Access about the songs they tackled on the show. Spensha Baker discusses going last, while Pryor Baird talks singing Bob Seger's "Night Moves." And, Kyla Jade reacts to getting a song from her "shero" – Aretha Franklin. Then, the three artists talk about why being on Blake's team feels like family.

