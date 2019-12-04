'The Voice': Shane Q & Joana Martinez Agree Kelly Clarkson Has The Dirtiest Mouth (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

"The Voice" Top 10 artists Joana Martinez and Shane Q join Access Hollywood and reflect on their time on Season 17 of the hit singing competition, from experiencing two Twitter saves to what they learned from the coaches. Joana breaks down the differences between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, while Shane explains why Kelly Clarkson is the "mom" of the group. The pair also play Coaches Confidential and agree on multiple topics, from Kelly having the dirtiest mouth to John Legend being the toughest critic! But, which superstar on the panel is the most addicted to their phone?

