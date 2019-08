Also available on the NBC app

"The Voice" artists SandyRedd and Tyke James sit with Access and share their reaction to being eliminated from Season 15 of the singing competition. How are they processing the news, and what's next for them? Plus, what did coach Adam Levine think about Tyke leaving the show, and what was it like for SandyRedd to connect with Jennifer Hudson on their tragic personal losses?

