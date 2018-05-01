Backstage at "The Voice," Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton talk with Access about their strategies to win the season. Plus, watch as they playfully roast each other!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, music, Miley Cyrus, blake shelton interview, gwen stefani, kelly clarkson the voice, blake shelton music, kelly clarkson interview, blake shelton, kelly clarkson music, blake shelton the voice, the voice kelly clarkson, the voice blake shelton, musicians, Kelly Clarkson, nbc, the voice contestants, Reality TV, TV, blake shelton gwen stefani, The Voice
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.