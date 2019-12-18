'The Voice': Katie, Ricky & Rose Break Down Shocking Finale – Which Coach Was 'Disappointed'?

Also available on the NBC app

"The Voice" runners-up Ricky Duran, Katie Kadan and Rose Short join Access Hollywood following the Season 17 finale, which crowned Jake Hoot as the winner. How did the other finalists react to the results, especially after Katie's coach John Legend's visible shock over her third-place finish? The artists also reflect on their all-star duets and releasing their original songs, before spilling the tea in a round of Coaches Confidential. Which coach is the toughest critic, and who has the dirtiest mouth on set?

Appearing: