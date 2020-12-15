Also available on the nbc app

John Holiday is thankful that John Legend has always believed in him! "The Voice" finalist told Access Hollywood that his coach was the one that convinced him to cover a Beyoncé hit for his big finale performance. "I didn't want to do 'Halo,' but I did it because he believed in me," he said. "I, like, for a whole hour, was like, 'I'm not singing it. I'm not gonna sing it.' And he's like, 'Yes, you're gonna sing it. … And his reasoning behind it was so smart. He was just like, 'I really think that if there was any person on this show that could sing this song, it is John Holiday. You are going to make it your own.'" John also talked about his evolution as a singer and a performer during his time on the show. "The Voice's" Season 19 finale airs Dec. 15 at 8/7c on NBC.

