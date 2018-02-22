Main Content

'The Voice' Introduces Major Game Changer For Season 14: Find Out About The Block!

"The Voice" isn't just introducing Kelly Clarkson as a coach for Season 14. They NBC singing competition is changing things up during the blind auditions with a new feature called The Block. Learn how and when judges can use it. Plus, find out more about how Kelly fits into the panel of Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys as the newest coach. "The Voice" returns Mon., Feb. 26 at 8/7c on NBC.

