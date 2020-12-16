Also available on the nbc app

Another season of "The Voice" is in the books! Season 19 finalists Jim Ranger, Ian Flanigan, Desz and John Holiday share with Access Hollywood how they're feeling after the finale. The singers reveal they knew Carter Rubin was a shoo-in for the title and why they're so proud of him and the bond they've formed as a family. All four singers also reflect on working with their respective coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, and how taping during the pandemic compared with what they expected being on the show would be like.

Appearing: