Desz has the most supportive coach in Kelly Clarkson. "The Voice" finalist, who is competing for the Season 19 title, told Access Hollywood about how the music superstar encourages her to be her "unapologetic self" and to lean into her feelings during her heartfelt performances. Desz also reflected on the emotional resonance and timeliness of her original song, "Holy Ground," which she "bawled" while listening to for the first time. "The Voice's" season finale airs Dec. 15 at 8/7c on NBC.

