Also available on the nbc app

"The Voice" is welcoming back a familiar face! Usher will return to NBC's hit singing competition as the Season 19 Mega Mentor. In this first clip exclusive to Access Hollywood, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and John Legend all second-guess themselves when considering Usher's talent and charm. As for Blake Shelton, however, he seems to have his mind on other things! "The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing: