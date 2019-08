Also available on the NBC app

Bebe Rexha isn't holding back on "The Voice"! In an exclusive interview with Access, the "Last Hurrah" songstress dishes on her experience coaching artists in the Comeback Stage of the show's 16th season. Plus, Bebe talks about the time she waited 10 hours with her mom to audition for "American Idol." Season 16 of "The Voice" premieres Feb. 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing: