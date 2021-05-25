Also available on the nbc app

“The Voice” is heading into its 20th season finale and the top five contestants are looking forward to celebrating the big night. Access Hollywood caught up with Victor Solomon (team John), Kenzie Wheeler (team Kelly), Rachel Mac (team Nick), and Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young (team Blake) ahead of the night that will change one of their lives forever. The contestants reminisced on the season they have had, what working with their coaches was like, what they will splurge on if they win, and shared stories about getting to where they are now. "Part 2 of “The Voice” season finale airs Tuesday night at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

