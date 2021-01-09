Also available on the nbc app

Sunny Hostin revealed during Friday’s episode of “The View” that both her in-laws recently died from COVID-19. In a heart-wrenching moment, the 52-year-old host explained how her husband Emmanuel’s parents Dr. Maria Jesus and Dr. A Emmanuel died just days apart over the holidays. “Although I've chosen a very public career, as most of you know, those of you that know my husband, Manny, know that he is intensely private. But after speaking with him, he felt that from a public health standpoint that it was very important for me to share that we are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays. He lost his father on Dec. 28 and he lost his mother on New Year’s Day, both to COVID,” she shared. A New York Times database showed over 21.6 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic hit at the beginning of 2020.

