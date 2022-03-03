Main Content

'The View's' Joy Behar Takes A Tumble Out Of Her Chair During Live Episode: 'I'm A Klutz!'

CLIP03/03/22
Joy Behar took a tumble at the beginning of Thursday's episode of "The View." The 79-year-old co-host walked out onstage as usual, but she fell out of her chair as she was trying to sit down. Joy joked around after the fall, saying, "25 years…that has never happened! Who do I sue?" After finally getting settled into her seat, Joy recalled what happened in the brief incident. "I went flying! I just missed a step as usual...I fall all the time. I'm a klutz," she explained.

