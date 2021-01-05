Also available on the nbc app

Meghan McCain made her return to “The View” after her maternity leave this week and things aren’t exactly off to a smooth start. Meghan got into a heated discussion with co-host Joy Behar after she interrupted Joy as they discussed politics. Joy wasn’t happy with the interruption and things got even more awkward when she told Meghan she didn’t miss her while she was away. While Meghan hasn’t directly addressed the comments, she posted a cryptic message on social media that reads, “I’d rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.”

Appearing: