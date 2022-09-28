The Try Guys have announced that Ned Fulmer is no longer a part of their team. The Try Guys, who rose to fame on Buzzfeed and now have a YouTube channel with over 7.8 million subscribers, shocked fans when they revealed on social media on Tuesday that longtime star of the channel Ned Fulmer would no longer be working with them after he was accused of allegedly having an affair with a colleague.

