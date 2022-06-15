Main Content

'The Summer I Turned Pretty's' Gavin Casalegno Opens Up About Playing Jeremiah

CLIP06/14/22

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" stars Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman spoke with Access Hollywood about the upcoming series and what fans can expect. Gavin and Christopher share about playing brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Plus, Sean reveals what he liked about playing Steven. All seven episodes of Season 1 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" debut on Friday, June 17, on Prime Video.

