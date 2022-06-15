"The Summer I Turned Pretty" stars Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman spoke with Access Hollywood about the upcoming series and what fans can expect. Gavin and Christopher share about playing brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Plus, Sean reveals what he liked about playing Steven. All seven episodes of Season 1 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" debut on Friday, June 17, on Prime Video.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight