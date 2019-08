Also available on the NBC app

Sam Heughan chats with Access at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me," sharing details about the stunt work he got to do for his new film. Plus, Sam reveals how hard it was to stay in character around Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon when they were doing improv on the set. And, the "Outlander" star teases what's ahead in the fourth season of his Starz series.

Appearing: