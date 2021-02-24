Main Content

The Special Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Eye-Popping Pink Ring Worn After Pregnancy Reveal

02/24/21
Meghan Markle's signature style never fails to include a personal touch! Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry made their first on-screen appearance since announcing Meghan's pregnancy and confirming they will not be returning to their royal roles, taking part in Spotify's "Stream On" event to discuss their new podcasting venture, Archewell audio. Meghan wowed in an Oscar de la Renta dress for the occasion, but her accessories caught attention as well. The soon-to-be mom of two sported an eye-popping cocktail ring that holds a special connection to her "Suits" days.

