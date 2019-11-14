'The Soprano's' Lorraine Bracco Shares Memories Of James Gandolfini: 'I Have A Profound Love For Him'

Also available on the NBC app

2019 marks the 20th anniversary of "The Sopranos." At the center of the iconic show was James Gandolfini, who tragically passed away in 2013. Lorraine Bracco, who played Tony Soprano's therapist Dr. Jennifer Melfi, shared her memories of working with James to All Access and reacted to Michael Gandolfini's casting as a young Tony Soprano in HBO's "The Many Saints of Newark." "I'm thrilled for him. I think Jimmy would be beside himself to tell you the truth. I look at him and see Jimmy, which is – that touches my heart. Lorraine also talks about her new true crime show "The Dead Wives Club," which airs Sundays at 10/9c on HLN.

