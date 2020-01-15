The Secret Life Of Aaron Hernandez: Docuseries Sheds New Light On NFL Star-Turned-Convicted Murderer

Also available on the NBC app

A new Netflix documentary called "Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez" explores the late Aaron Hernandez's fall from grace, going from celebrated Patriots tight end to convicted murderer. Hernandez took his own life in his jail cell in 2017. Director Geno McDermott takes All Access inside the true crime docuseries and what he learned about Aaron after three years of investigation. "Killer Inside" is available to stream on Netflix Jan. 15.

Appearing: