The "Jumanji: The Next Level" cast sure had a good time on set! In an exclusive Access Hollywood clip, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and more stars hilariously break character while trying to contain their giggles while filming the blockbuster movie. At one point in the exclusive clip, The Rock hilariously leaves a scene after Kevin fumbles with his lines a bit too much. The "Jumanji: The Next Level" is available now on digital. The comedy will be available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and rental options on March 17th, 2020.

