Also available on the nbc app

In 2012, Oscar Pistorius made history as the first double amputee to participate in the Olympics. But since 2013, he's been in jail for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Valentine's Day of that same year. As ESPN's "30 For 30" presents the four-part docuseries, "The Life & Trials of Oscar Pistorius," All Access looks back at his rise and fall. Part 2 of "The Life & Trials of Oscar Pistorius" airs Sept. 28 on ESPN+.

Available until 10/28/20

Appearing: