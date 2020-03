Also available on the NBC app

The new film "Richard Jewell" tells the story of a real-life security guard who saved thousands of lives from a bomb at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Ga. He would go on to be vilified in the press amid false reports that he was the terrorist responsible for the bomb. Access Hollywood looks back at the terrifying incident that inspired the movie. "Richard Jewell" hits theaters on Dec. 13.

