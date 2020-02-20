Also available on the NBC app

Former loves Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters reconnected and quickly tied the knot this year, but their split was just as fast. The pair called it quits after 12 days, but their marriage is far from the only one that's fizzled soon after it began. Divorce attorney James Sexton breaks down some of Hollywood’s shortest marriages, including Britney Spears and Jason Alexander's 55 hours together and Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' 72 days.

Appearing: