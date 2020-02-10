Also available on the nbc app

The Fab Five brought their fashion A-Game to the 2020 Oscars! The "Queer Eyes" guys chatted to Access Hollywood about hosting the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. The lifestyle gurus, minus Karamo Brown, all broke down their fierce red carpet looks. Tan France donned a chic cream number, Jonathan Van Ness sported a cowl-neck gown, Antoni Porowski rocked a brown tux, and Bobby Berk wore a black suit and matching eyeliner. Plus, the reality stars hilariously gushed over their love for Brad Pitt!

