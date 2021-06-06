Also available on the nbc app

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Winsdor is getting a royal welcome! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter on Sunday, revealing that the little one was born att 11:40 a.m. on June 4 in Santa Barbara, Calif., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Baby Lili’s royal relatives shared their reaction to her arrival in a statement from Buckingham Palace, offering well wishes for Meghan and Harry’s new arrival. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Appearing: