The Queen isn't opposed to a little fun! Prince William recently made a lighthearted comment during his royal trip to Ireland, remarking that it's not often he finds himself following the Queen to a pub! Well, Queen Elizabeth had a cheeky response, sharing the video on the royal family's official Twitter and writing, "Cheers" along with a pint glass emoji. William and his wife Kate Middleton are currently on a royal visit to Ireland. and today they're at Jigsaw, the National Centre For Youth Mental Health in Dublin.

