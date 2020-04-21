Also available on the NBC app

The Royal Family celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's birthday with a sweet throwback tribute. The Palace released a video on the Royal Family's official Instagram account on Tuesday from the Royal Collection Trust featuring the 94-years-young monarch from her childhood, when she was known as Princess Elizabeth. The footage shows the young princess dancing with her sister and even the entire family joining some festivities. The Queen is celebrating her birthday with little fanfare this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She is staying in lockdown with her 98-year-old husband of 72 years, Prince Phillip, at Windsor Castle without the usual gun salutes, as the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate.

Appearing: