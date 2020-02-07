Also available on the NBC app

Fans have been hoping for a Pussycat Dolls reunion since the group split in 2010, and now that wish has finally come true. Five of the six original Pussycat Dolls reunited to release “React,” but they didn’t stop there. The group also dropped a music video for the song on the same day! Nicole Scherzinger, 41, Ashley Roberts, 38, Carmit Bachar, 45, Jessica Sutta, 37, and Kimberly Wyatt, 38, look as incredible as they did over a decade ago as they rocked their sexy outfits and choreography. If that wasn’t enough, the reunited group will also be going on tour in the United Kingdom this summer.

