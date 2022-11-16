Getting a third "The Princess Diaries" is what dreams are made of. A source tells Access Hollywood the film is in very early stages of development and the cast is not yet confirmed, which originally included Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Mandy Moore and many other stars. The upcoming film will reportedly be a continuation of the original films, not a reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two films, is set to produce the third.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight