More than three decades ago, Robert Chambers, known as the "Preppy Killer," was arrested for the now-notorious murder of 18-year-old Jennifer Levin, whose body was found in Central Park. The crime attracted nationwide attention and is now the subject of a five-part AMC docuseries, "The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park." All Access break downs the key elements in this shocking chapter of Manhattan's past, with new interviews from some of the people closest to Jennifer and Robert at the time of the murder.

