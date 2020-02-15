Is "The Photograph" already an instant classic? The new romance film is being compared to beloved predecessors like "Love Jones" and "The Notebook," and stars Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield tell Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles how they believe their project delivers a refreshing modern take on the genre. And, the castmates break down their most memorable red carpet fashion moments! "The Photograph" is in theaters now.

S2020 E0 2 min News and Information Daytime Interview